Skip navigation
Menu
Housing_Construction_512ewtopsgettyimages-461908236justinsullivanhomebuilding595.jpg Getty Images / Justin Sullivan
News

Value of New Construction Running -2.2% YOY for First Nine Months of 2019

September's Value of New Construction data highlights that mild decline in the construction market.

Construction spending during Sept. 2019 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,293.6 billion (seasonally adjusted), +0.5% above the revised August estimate of $1,287.1 billion. The September figure is -2% below the Sept. 2018 estimate of $1,319.7 billion. During the first nine months of this year, construction spending amounted to $968.7 billion (not seasonally adjusted), -2.2% below the $990.2 billion for the same period in 2018.
Private construction. Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $961.7 billion, +0.2% above the revised August estimate of $959.9 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $511.4 billion in September, +0.6% above the revised August estimate of $508.4 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $450.3 billion in September, -0.3% below the revised August estimate of $451.4 billion.
Private commercial construction (-18.6% to $82 billion) and manufacturing (down -4% to$72.5 billion) were two of the larger construction categories showing the biggest YOY percentage declines
Public construction. In September, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $331.9 billion, +1.5% above the revised August estimate of $327.2 billion.
Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $78.9 billion, +3.1% above the revised August estimate of $76.5 billion, but down -0.1% from Sept. 2018. At $8.1 billion, public health care construction had a rather large -4.1% YOY decline. 
 

View the full list
TAGS: Data & Training
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Cargo_Ship_ABB_709EW_400.jpg
EBCI Future Conditions Jump +13.6% in October
Nov 08, 2019
Wire_Cable_Getty_kasezo.jpg
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to Acquire Anixter International
Nov 08, 2019
Study Predicts U.S. Oil Production to Reach Major Slowdown
Nov 08, 2019
Russelectric Names The Mission Critical Group as Manufacturing Rep
Nov 07, 2019