WAC Lighting Hall of Science Holds Grand Opening

The new WAC Lighting Hall of Science hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and program during July at the Tanglewood Preserve Campus in Rockville Centre, NY. The event was hosted in conjunction with The Center for Science, Teaching & Learning (CSTL).

The WAC Lighting Hall of Science will be the home to a dinosaur and animal exhibition. Over 150,000 school children and families from the New York region and beyond are expected to visit this exhibit annually. The two attractions—“Dinosaurs!” and “Peoples United Bank Animal Adventure”-- focus on animal adaption and features animatronic, dinosaur models, amazing hand-painted dinosaur murals and a wide variety of animals.