WACLightingHallofScienceRibbonCutting-1000.jpg
(Left to right) Kristen Jardigan of Discover Long Island; Lisa Santoramo Representative of New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo; Rockville Centre Mayor Francis X. Murray; New York State Sen. Kevin Thomas; Nassau County Executive Laura Curran; Matt Hynes Representative; Town of Hempstead Supervisor Laura Gillen; CSTL Director Dr. Ray Ann Havasy; Steven Santino of People’s United Bank; Tony Wang, Chairman of WAC Lighting and David Policino from Cameron Engineering prepare to cut the ribbon for the new Dinosaurs! and People’s United Bank Animal Adventure at CSTL’s Rockville Centre campus at the Tanglewood Preserve.
News

WAC Lighting Hall of Science Holds Grand Opening

The WAC Lighting Hall of Science will be the home to a dinosaur and animal exhibition. Over 150,000 school children and families from the New York region and beyond are expected to visit this exhibit annually.

The new WAC Lighting Hall of Science hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and program during July at the Tanglewood Preserve Campus in Rockville Centre, NY. The event was hosted in conjunction with The Center for Science, Teaching & Learning (CSTL).

The two attractions—"Dinosaurs!" and "Peoples United Bank Animal Adventure"-- focus on animal adaption and features animatronic, dinosaur models, amazing hand-painted dinosaur murals and a wide variety of animals.

 

 

