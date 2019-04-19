Warshauer Upgrades ERP System to Eclipse

Warshauer Electric Supply, Tinton Falls, NJ, has updated its computer system from Array BluVista to Epicor Eclipse. The company says the new Eclipse system allows customers to view real-time inventory, enjoy more paperless transaction and track orders in real time. All Warshauer Electric Supply employees were trained on Eclipse from the bottom-up over this past year. “It was months of long nights training, double-work practicing, and endless questions back and forth. Throughout it all, attitudes were kept very positive,” said Jim Warshauer, the company’s president, in the press release.