WESCO Endorses NEMRA POS Standards

WESCO International, Pittsburgh, PA, has endorsed NEMRA’s Point-of-Sale Reporting Standards. Don Snowden, VP of sales and marketing for WESCO, said in the press release, “While we’re global in scope, we realize the key to success is execution at the customer level. WESCO is pleased to support this important initiative. Manufacturers’ sales representatives are a critical component of the supply chain and work hand-in-hand with our branches to support our customers. They should be confident that they will be compensated for sales they generate that are fulfilled by WESCO.

“These sales-reporting standards help streamline the process of sharing information and ensure that sales representatives of our supplier partners are appropriately compensated for their time, effort, and support.”

Jim Johnson, NEMRA’s president and CEO, said in the press release, “As one of the largest electrical distributors in the United States, with hundreds of locations supported by regional distribution centers, WESCO’s endorsement of the NEMRA POS Minimum Reporting Standards is not only significant, but underscores the importance of establishing common standards to ensure representatives are properly compensated.”