Skip navigation
Menu
ESezer_GettyImages-967992360.jpg ESezer Getty Images
News

WESCO Endorses NEMRA POS Standards

In total, more than 50 manufacturers/brands and distributors have endorsed the NEMRA Point-of-Sale Standards.

WESCO International, Pittsburgh, PA, has endorsed NEMRA’s Point-of-Sale Reporting Standards. Don Snowden, VP of sales and marketing for WESCO, said in the press release, “While we’re global in scope, we realize the key to success is execution at the customer level. WESCO is pleased to support this important initiative. Manufacturers’ sales representatives are a critical component of the supply chain and work hand-in-hand with our branches to support our customers. They should be confident that they will be compensated for sales they generate that are fulfilled by WESCO.
“These sales-reporting standards help streamline the process of sharing information and ensure that sales representatives of our supplier partners are appropriately compensated for their time, effort, and support.”
Jim Johnson, NEMRA’s president and CEO, said in the press release, “As one of the largest electrical distributors in the United States, with hundreds of locations supported by regional distribution centers, WESCO’s endorsement of the NEMRA POS Minimum Reporting Standards is not only significant, but underscores the importance of establishing common standards to ensure representatives are properly compensated.”

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Brent Moldenhauer_1200.jpg
Moldenhauer Joins Dakota Supply Group as Branch Manager
Sep 12, 2019
Chart.jpg
NEMA’s EBCI Index Drops Sharply in August
Sep 12, 2019
Communication_Towers_GettyImages-625997612.jpg
Quanta Buys Three Companies
Sep 12, 2019
NEMRA Rep of the Future 2025.jpg
NEMRA Launches 2025 Rep of the Future Study
Sep 11, 2019