Winsupply Names Odessa Winlectric as Company of the Year

Winsupply Inc., Dayton OH, has named Odessa Winlectric (Texas), its 2018 Company of the Year. Odessa Winlectric was the overall winner while several other Winsupply companies were named winners in their respective industries. . Each year Winsupply recognizes its top performing companies in plumbing, heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), industrial, electrical, waterworks, pump, turf irrigation, and fire fabrication.

The top performing companies, locations and presidents in their respective industry plus individual award winners included:

Plumbing – Central Oklahoma Winnelson, Oklahoma City, President Keith Jones

HVAC – Windsor Winair, Connecticut, President Glen Baskin

Industrial – Thomas Pipe, Phoenix, President Don Helmlinger

Electrical – Douglasville Winlectric, Georgia, President Jeff Walker

Waterworks – Kansas City Winwater, Missouri, President Scott Wilson

Pump – Midland Winpump, Texas, President Eric Gladish

Turf Irrigation – Wyatt Irrigation, Santa Rosa, California, Scott Leytem

Fire Fabrication – Newburgh Windustrial, New York, President Dean Lucas

Best Turnaround – Winsupply of Tempe, Arizona, Danny Garcia

Rookie of the Year – Springdale Winnelson, Arkansas, Travis Ames

“Each of these companies had an outstanding year led by courageous entrepreneurs,” said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Local Company Group. “They achieved strong business results by earning the trust of their customers to serve and help them achieve their own business goals. Winsupply presidents provide an owner-to-owner relationship with their contractors that is made possible through our shared ownership business model.”

In the Winsupply co-ownership business model, Winsupply Inc. has majority equity in each of its locations, while the local company presidents and sometimes employees own substantial equity. With this model, each local company has the autonomy and flexibility to decide how best to meet the needs of its customers. Co-ownership gives them “skin in the game,” pride of ownership, a sense of achievement and the ability to share in the company’s performance financially.