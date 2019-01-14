Menu
Winsupply to Open New Regional Distribution Center in Jacksonville

The distribution center will become Winsupply’s fifth major regional distribution center joining Winsupply RDCs in Dayton, OH; Denver; Middletown, CT; and Richmond, VA.

Winsupply Inc., Dayton, OH, will open a new regional distribution center (RDC) in Jacksonville, FL, in 2019. Winsupply will lease the 272,480-sq-ft RDC center under construction at Westside Industrial Park. Winsupply Support Services Group President John McKenzie said the company plans to begin operations from the Jacksonville RDC in the second half of 2019.

“The Southeast continues to be a growing market,” McKenzie said in the press release. “A recent Forbes profile indicated that eight of the top 25 growth areas in America are in Florida. Having a distribution center in Jacksonville will lead to shorter delivery times to our local companies in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Speed to market is essential for meeting our customers’ expectations.”

Winsupply’s electrical operations are ranked #30 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2018 Top 200 Electrical Distributors ranking. In total, Winsupply’s sells $3.3 billion in plumbing, industrial pipe, valves and fittings, heating, ventilation and air conditioning, electrical, waterworks and other supplies to contractors in 45 states.

