Winsupply Opens New Electrical Distributors in Texas & Maryland

Winsupply Inc., Dayton, OH, has opened two companies to serve the electrical market, and other companies to serve contractors in the HVAC and plumbing, pipe, valves and fittings markets.

Dustin Tichnell is president of Winsupply of San Antonio, TX, and Crystal Maguire is president of Winsupply of Frederick, MD, serving electrical contractors. Rene Tirres is the president of Winsupply of El Paso, is serving heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) contractors, and Ryan Patton is president of Winsupply of North Canton, Ohio, serving plumbing, pipe, valves and fittings (PVF), and mechanical contractors.

“We are proud to add Rene, Dustin, Crystal and Ryan to our family of entrepreneurs at Winsupply,” said Monte Salsman, president of Winsupply Local Company Group, in the press release. “Each was attracted to the Winsupply co-ownership business model in which they own substantial equity in their respective company. Ownership provides pride of ownership, a sense of achievement and the ability to share in the company’s performance financially.”

In the company's co-ownership business model, Winsupply Inc. has majority equity in each of its locations, while the local company presidents and sometimes employees own substantial equity. With this model, local companies have the autonomy and flexibility to decide how best to meet the needs of the customers in their markets. Winsupply Inc. provides the local company locations purchasing power, distribution and other support services such as business consulting, accounting, payroll, IT and marketing.

The privately-held Winsupply has nearly 600 wholesaling locations in 45 states in the plumbing; hydronics; pipe, valves and fittings; HVAC and refrigeration; electrical; fastening hardware; waterworks and utility; pumps; turf irrigation and landscape; and fire system fabrication markets.