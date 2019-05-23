WMCA Recognizes Louis Weisberg Recognized with 2019 Distinguished Career Award

Louis Weisberg, president of Service Wire Co., Culloden, WV, was recognized as a 2019 Distinguished Career Award recipient by the Wire & Cable Manufacturers Alliance (WCMA). WCMA serves manufacturers of low- to high-voltage electrical, electronic, and fiber-optic wire and cable with established manufacturing bases in North America.

“This award wouldn’t be possible without my winners,” said Weisberg in the press release announcing the award. “The real winners are working in our Phoenix, Houston, and Culloden manufacturing and distribution facilities. The real winners are our large number of 15-, 20- and 30-year co-workers working on our first, second, and third shifts. I am pleased to share this award with them.”

Nominated and selected by his peers, Weisberg is recognized for embracing Service Wire’s founding cornerstones through his commitments to safety at home and in the workplace, quality and service. He has also developed three additional areas of commitment for the company: