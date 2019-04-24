YESCO Electrical Supply Opens Fifth Location in Pittsburgh

YESCO Electrical Supply said in a press release that after successfully supplying industrial switchgear and LED lighting to multiple sites along the Dakota Access Pipeline back in early 2017, it realized its strengths to supply electrical construction projects from complex multi-phased industrial construction projects to the smallest residential jobs. This encouraged YESCO executives to move forward with their expansion plans to a larger demographic such as Allegheny County.

The company says Pittsburgh has undergone an intense transformation, earning a reputation as one of America’s “most livable” cities, redeveloping and constantly maturing as the construction industry works to build and renovate across the region. YESCO saw this as an opportunity to acquire property in the North Shore area of Pittsburgh. YESCO combined two lots and expanded one of the buildings purchased to accommodate for the space required to serve the electrical contractors in the city and surrounding boroughs. The company worked throughout 2018 to update and develop this strategically located branch at 1290 Western Ave., and the branch is now open to the public.

Lee DeRose, company president and founder, is also the chairman of the board of directors for Central Inspections and The Electrical League of Eastern Ohio which oversees permits, code enforcement and inspections across Ohio’s Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties. Founded by DeRose in 1986, YESCO Electrical Supply is a locally owned and operated company that’s part of IMARK Group.

According to information on the company’s website, “Lee DeRose opened his first location in a small building in Youngstown, Ohio to start serving the growing number of electrical jobs throughout the area. He used the experience he gained from working as an electrician at the General Motors Lordstown Assembly Plant and applied it to an entirely different aspect of the business -- representing manufacturers of electrical supplies.”

The company currently stocks more than 20,000 products and has more than 2 million cataloged SKUs from over 400-plus manufacturers, including products from Eaton, its primary power distribution and switchgear manufacturer. YESCO Electrical Supply maintains over 100,000 square feet of space, in branches that serve more than 40,000 customers in a a 12-county region in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio, as well as solutions to companies nationwide.