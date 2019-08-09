Skip navigation
Abernethy Joins LSI as Senior Director, Product Management - Outdoor Products & Controls

In his new role, Abernethy will work closely with LSI Industries’ engineering, sales, operations and marketing teams to develop innovative new products, as well as manage LSI Industries’ portfolio of outdoor lighting and control products.

Abernathy_LSI.pngLSI Industries (Cincinnati, OH):  Richard Abernethy has been named as senior director, Product Management - Outdoor Products & Controls.He has more than 35 years of experience in the lighting industry. Prior to joining LSI Industries, Abernethy was VP of Commercial Outdoor Lighting at Hubbell Lighting. Prior to that, he worked at Dialight and Acuity Brands in a variety of product-management, sales, and marketing roles. In his career he has managed multiple product lines, including outdoor lighting, emergency lighting, industrial lighting and controls.  

