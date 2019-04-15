Bausch and Coffman Promoted at Wiremold

Legrand (West Hartford, CT): Scott Bausch was promoted to VP/general manager for the Wiremold product line and Angela Coffman is now VP of marketing in addition to general manager of the adorne Collection. Both will execute their responsibilities for the Electrical Wiring Systems division of Legrand, which includes the Cablofil, Pass & Seymour and Wiremold product lines.

Bausch has been with Legrand for 15 years, starting in 2004, and most recently held the position of VP of marketing and customer experience. He will continue to oversee customer experience efforts while leading the Wiremold business, where he will bring valued industry knowledge and leadership to strategic areas including open space, outdoor and furniture power solutions.

Coffman joined Legrand in 2018 with over 20 years of marketing and product management experience. She will play a key role in the ongoing development and execution of marketing strategies and initiatives, including training and marketing communications for all product lines within the division and for the adorne Collection.