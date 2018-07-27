Border States’ Kerska Elected 2018-20 Chair of North Central Electrical League

North Central Electrical League (NCEL) (Bloomington, MN): Shane Kerska, VP of Border States Electric’s North Central Region, was elected NCEL’s chair at the league’s annual summer social held at CHS Field, St. Paul, MN on July 26. Kerska will serve a two-year term leading the NCEL board of directors. Kerska succeeds Ed Studniski, P.E., Gausman & Moore Engineers Inc., as NCEL Chair. Kerska will serve as NCEL Board Chair through August 2020.

Kerska started his career with Border States in 1993 as a driver in Sioux Falls, SD. He held positions there as city desk representative, customer service rep, account manager and branch manager. In 2011, he moved to Brooklyn Park, MN, to become the Northeast Region sales manager for the construction and industrial markets.

In April 2015, he was promoted to Northeast region manager and then promoted to his current role in Oct. 2015. Shane and his wife, Alison, live in Plymouth, MN. They have two children; Evan and Lauren. Shane enjoys attending Minnesota Vikings games, playing golf, and spending time with his family.

Here are the North Central Electrical League 2018-20 Board of Directors:

Chair: Shane Kerska

Vice Chair: Tom Quinn, Partner, Grissinger-Johnson Sales Co., Plymouth, MN

Treasurer: Steve Foss, Regional VP – Distribution Business Operations (NSP-MN), Xcel Energy Inc., St. Paul, MN

Secretary: Dale Yohnke, executive director, North Central Electrical League, Bloomington, MN

Past Chair: Edward Studniski, PE, LEED-AP, president, Gausman & Moore Engineers, Roseville, MN

Directors- Utility: Mark Helland, VP – Customer Service, Otter Tail Power Co., Fergus Falls, MN

Utility: (New) - Priti Patel, VP & Chief Transmission Officer, Great River Energy, Maple Grove, MN

Utility: (New) - Dan Gunderson, Director – Distribution Operations, ALLETE-Minnesota Power, Duluth, MN

Manufacturer: (New) – Kyle Brendefur, Vice President - Operations, LESCO Inc., Fridley, MN

Manufacturer: (New) – Jeff Starkman, President, Electrotech Inc., Minneapolis

Distributor: Brett Wilson, Manager – Contractor Sales, Viking Electric Supply Co., Minneapolis

Distributor: (New) – Lisa Fox, VP & General Manager, J.H. Larson Electric Co., Plymouth, MN

Contractor: Julie Fuentes, CFO, Medina Electric Inc., Hamel, MN

Contractor: (New) – Jeff Hawthorne, VP, Parsons Electric Co., Minneapolis

Engineer: Paul Fettinger, president, Hallberg Engineering, St. Paul

Engineer: (New) – Michael Woodson, associate VP, HGA, Minneapolis, MN