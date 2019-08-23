Brickhouse and Hearn Promoted to New Roles at Eaton

Eaton (Pittsburgh): Brian Brickhouse is now president of the Electrical Sector, Americas region and Scott Hearn was promoted to president of the global Crouse-Hinds and B-Line organization. Both Brickhouse and Hearn report to Uday Yadav, president and chief operating officer, Eaton’s Electrical Sector.

In his new role, Brickhouse will manage Eaton’s electrical business across North, South and Central America. He oversees overall sales, manufacturing operations, marketing, innovation and product development in the region. He most recently served as president of Eaton’s Electrical Systems and Services Group where he led teams focusing on application expertise and services for industrial, utility, data center, construction and machine building customers. Prior to this role, he was the president of Eaton’s Electrical Sector - Asia Pacific Region.

As president of Eaton’s global Crouse-Hinds and B-Line organization, Scott Hearn leads Eaton’s global team focused on structural solutions and technologies designed for harsh and hazardous areas applied in commercial construction, industrial, oil and gas, mining and industrial settings. He also has responsibility for Eaton’s Oil & Gas segment across Eaton’s Electrical portfolio. Hearn most recently served as president, Eaton’s Crouse-Hinds division. He was previously president of Eaton’s Notification businesses.