BSE’s Tammy Miller Named COO for State of North Dakota

Border States Electric (Fargo, ND): Tammy Miller, CEO and board chair has been named COO for the state of North Dakota in Governor Doug Burgum’s administration. Miller will assume her duties April 1, 2020. Miller will spend time in the Governor’s office beginning in October to gain an understanding of the role and her new team.

In 2018 Miller announced her plan to retire from BSE on March 31, 2020. As planned, Miller will be BSE’s CEO until that date. Miller will continue to serve as BSE’s board chair after March 31, 2020 and David White, BSE’s president, will become the CEO.

“We are thrilled, grateful and incredibly fortunate to be bringing on board another high-caliber leader with vast experience and success in running a large organization, and with strengths in executing strategy, engagement, communications, enhancing culture and being accessible,” Governor Burgum said. “With Tammy’s capable leadership, we will continue to build upon our substantial progress in reinventing government for the benefit of North Dakota taxpayers.”

“The opportunity to enter public service as the Chief Operating Officer for the State of North Dakota is an extremely exciting opportunity,” Miller said. “I appreciate Governor Burgum’s confidence in my skills and abilities to deliver results for our state, and I look forward to working with the cabinet agencies and all branches of state government to serve the people of North Dakota.”