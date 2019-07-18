Butler Supply’s Bill Kuempel to Chair Electrical Board of Missouri & Illinois

Electrical Board of Missouri and Illinois (Fenton, MO): Bill Kuempel, president, Butler Supply, St. Louis, MO, will be chairman of the board of the association for 2019-2020. He joined the Electrical Board in 2011 and served on the board of directors from 2012-2016 before being named 2nd vice chairman for 2017-2018. Joining Kuempel on the board for 2019-2020 will be: 1st vice chairman – Jeff Wahl, Cummins Sales & Service; 2nd vice chairman – Michael Smith, Schaeffer Electric; Treasurer – Kurt Schulz, Eaton’s Crouse-Hinds division. Elected to the board for a two-year term were Bob Benson, Benson Electric; Joe Burbridge, Leviton; Tom Bush, Eaton Corp.; Steve Dietiker, McClure Engineering; Aaron Eckhart, Ross & Baruzzini; Drew McMinn, Springfield Electric Supply; Bob Mirbaha, Metro Electric Supply; and Craig Schild, Sachs Electric.