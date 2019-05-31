Menu
Buxton and Swambar Joining Crescent Electric

Buxton and Swambar both have years of executive experience outside the electrical industry.

Crescent Electric Supply Co. (East Dubuque, IL): The company recently made two executive appointments. Jeff Buxton has joined the company as VP of supply chain, and Deb Swambar is now the company’s chief human resource officer.

Buxton_Crescent_200.jpgBuxton will manage company-wide purchasing, inventory, logistics and operations. His background is in supply chain inventory management, distribution, warehousing and operations.  He graduated from Wittenberg University with a BA in business administration; received his MBA in operations from Lewis University; and attended Northwestern’s Executive Management Institute, Kellogg School of Management where he received a certificate of professional achievement. He will be relocating to Dubuque, IA.

Swambar_Crescent_200.jpgSwambar has experience in developing leadership teams for supply chain, marketing, operations, and customer service departments in both private and publicly traded organization. She graduated from University of Wisconsin with bachelor’s of science degrees in labor relations and personnel, and completed MBA course work at Southern Illinois University.  She also completed the International Business Consortium program at Thunderbird University. Swambar will relocate to Dubuque, IA, with her husband, Bill, in the near future.

