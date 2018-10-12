Caniff Electric Supply Announces Executive Appointments

Caniff Electric Supply (CES) (Hamtramck, MI): Susan Ozimek has been named president and Mark Caldwell has been named VP of sales is responsible for leading the day-to-day operations for CES.

Ozimek will utilize her entrepreneurial skill sets to lead the CES business continuity and growth plans. She comes to Caniff from Central Data Systems, where she was responsible for setting and implementing the long-term strategic plan for the company, as well as leading the enterprise operations. Her additional executive leadership roles include president at Flotronics Inc./Modular Aluminum Technology; COO at Lighting Supply Co.; and director of strategic business development at J&L Industrial Supply.

Caldwell joins CES from AmeriSource Industrial Supply, most recently having served as VP of sales. While at AmeriSource he expanded the company’s sales and customer base, while establishing a robust platform for organic expansion. In addition, he has held management positions with Gaco Western, Grainger, Tremco Barrier Solutions and Sherwin Williams.

“We are extremely pleased to announce these appointments as well as welcome the addition of Susan and Mark to the CES executive management team,” said Doug Bemis, CES Co-Founder and CEO. These appointments further solidify CES’s leadership team as we continue to focus on operational excellence and organic growth with our traditional products, new product offerings and solution-based services.”

Caniff Electric Supply now has more than 90 employees and has served metropolitan Detroit since 1982. The company recently added locations in Mt. Clemens and Novi, MI. These locations in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties now service commercial and industrial customers across southeastern Michigan in procuring material for new construction, maintenance and renovation. The company is ranked #95 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2018 Top 200 ranking of electrical distributors.