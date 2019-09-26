CANTEX Hires Dave Milius as New VP

CANTEX, Inc. (Fort Worth, TX): Dave Milius will take over the role of VP of sales and marketing, effective Sept. 30, 2019. He brings more than 24 years of electrical distribution sales leadership experience with him.

Previously, Milius served as VP of national distribution at Signify, formerly North American Philips Lighting. Other past positions with North American Philips Lighting include key accounts director, director of distributor sales, regional sales manager and more. He received his bachelor’s degree in at the ITT Institute of Technology and holds patents for ballast circuits that he developed in his early career as an electrical design engineer.

“I am particularly enthusiastic about the impact that Dave will have in leading our efforts to expand through new business development initiatives,” said Dave Merker, president of CANTEX.