CANTEX President Don Wirtanen Passes Away

Don Wirtanen, president of CANTEX Inc., Fort Worth, TX, passed away at his home this past week at the age of 66.

Wirtanen’s 33-year career at CANTEX began in 1986 as a product sales manager before he was promoted to director of sales & marketing-Electrical in 1990. In 1991, he was promoted to CANTEX VP of sales & marketing. He then progressed to executive VP & general sales manager in 1994 before taking the lead of CANTEX as president in 1995, the position he held until his untimely passing. Wirtanen’s career is marked by several years of record sales for CANTEX and great growth that necessitated new manufacturing facilities and distribution centers nationwide.

“It is with the deepest sadness that CANTEX has learned of the passing of Don Wirtanen," said CANTEX VP of Sales & Marketing Dave Merker. "Don was an incredible businessman, a mentor and a great friend. He leaves behind an extraordinary company, which he truly helped build during his 32 years of service. Don’s dedication to customers and quality will always be the foundation of CANTEX. His vision, leadership and love for CANTEX played a major role in making CANTEX one of largest manufacturers of PVC electrical products in the United States. He was truly esteemed by his employees for exemplary business standards and his concern for others.”

Wirtanen, who graduated Ohio State in 1977, was a very dedicated alumnus of his alma mater and an avid Buckeye fan. Wirtanen was very involved with The Ohio State Alumni Association, and he formed the Wirtanen Family Endowment Foundation, which sponsored one Texas athlete who attended Ohio State each year. Wirtanen is survived by his two daughters, Sandra and Susan Wirtanen. The family plans for a celebration of life service at a later date.