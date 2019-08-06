Cao Joins Service Wire as Regional Sales Manager

Service Wire (Phoenix, AZ): Jason Cao has joined the Service Wire team as regional sales manager in the Phoenix sales office, where he will be servicing commercial and industrial distributors, contractors, and engineers while working with manufacturers’ representatives in Hawaii, Arizona, New Mexico, Southern California, Las Vegas and El Paso. Cao has more than seven years of industry experience, beginning in outside sales and moving to various management positions. Cao has a bachelor’s degree in finance and business management from Kentucky University.