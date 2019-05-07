CED’s Goody Gilman to Retire After Almost 60 Years in the Electrical Market

Gilman Electric Supply (CED) (Newport, ME): The legendary Goody Gilman, who worked in the electrical wholesaling industry for almost 60 years, retired as CED’s Yankee Division manager on May 1. He will now be taking on a part-time role to help Tom Rothfuss transition to the role of manager of CED’s Yankee Division, which includes 21 branches in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and upstate New York.

Gilman joined CED in 1985 after selling Gilman Electric Supply and its five locations to the company. He stayed on with CED for 34 years, helping the company grow significantly in New England. He started up Gilman Electric Supply in 1961 in a renovated movie theater in his hometown of Newport, RI.

A CED memo obtained by Electrical Marketing said, “Through both his leadership and enormous reservoir of good will, the division has expanded from those original locations, both through acquisitions and new start-ups, not just in Maine but to neighboring New Hampshire, Vermont and upstate New York.”

The staff of Electrical Wholesaling first met Goody during a visit to Maine for a Feb. 1984 feature article on Gilman Electric Supply. We wish him and his wife, Roz, a well-deserved retirement.