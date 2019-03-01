Menu
Chris Butterfield Named VP of Finance for North Coast Electric

North Coast Electric/Sonepar USA (Charleston, SC): Chris Butterfield has been named VP of finance for North Coast Electric. He joined Eoff in 2009 as director of finance and was promoted to VP of finance and operations in 2012. In 2016, he became president of Eoff, leading the organization to a record year in 2018. North Coast Electric has 34 locations in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska and Arizona serving the electrical contractor, factory automation, industrial MRO and commercial & institutional markets.

