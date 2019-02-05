Menu
Crescent Electric Appoints John Hammer as VP of Marketing

Hammer previously worked for Dupont, Dow Chemical and Owens Corning and Univar, a large industrial chemical and product distributor.

 Crescent Electric Supply Co. (East Dubuque, IL): John Hammer joined the company as VP of marketing. In his new role, he will own responsibility for traditional marketing activities combined with vendor management and product category strategies. Hammer gained experience in product marketing, program execution, new product launch and digital marketing while working for Dupont, Dow Chemical and Owens Corning in senior marketing roles. He also worked with Univar, a large industrial chemical and product distributor. He graduated from Binghamton University and has a MBA from Johnson & Wales University.

