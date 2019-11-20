Skip navigation
Menu
News>People

Crescent Electric's Burbridge Announces Retirement

Burbridge has been very involved in acquisitions since joining the Crescent corporate team and also has been instrumental in the development and evolution of two different national account organizations -- Vantage Group and IM Supply.

Marty Burbridge_Crescent_200.jpgCrescent Electric Supply Co. (East Dubuque, IL): Marty Burbridge, president & CEO, will retire effective April 1, 2020. Beginning his career in sales with Crescent in Davenport, IA, in 1978, Burbridge has held leadership roles such as a branch manager, district manager and varying officer roles beginning in 1985. He has been the president and CEO since 2008.“I have spent 41-plus years at Crescent Electric, and for the past few, I have focused very closely on where the organization is going and what we would need in leadership to make that happen,” Burbridge said in the press release. “We have built one of the industry’s best executive teams to provide the guidance necessary to deliver on our growth objectives.”

Burbridge plans to continue serving the company throughout the transition process. The company’s board of directors has formed a search committee and expect to identify a successor for the position in early 2020.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Mondics Appointed CEO of Kaman Distribution Group
Nov 18, 2019
Sellons Joins Myers Power Products as LV Sales Application Manager
Nov 18, 2019
Jeff_Beck_Univeral_Lighting1200.jpg
Beck Joins Universal Lighting Technologies
Nov 14, 2019
Drew Amos Wago_1200.jpg
Amos Joins WAGO as Southern California Regional Sales Manager
Nov 14, 2019