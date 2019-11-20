Crescent Electric's Burbridge Announces Retirement

Crescent Electric Supply Co. (East Dubuque, IL): Marty Burbridge, president & CEO, will retire effective April 1, 2020. Beginning his career in sales with Crescent in Davenport, IA, in 1978, Burbridge has held leadership roles such as a branch manager, district manager and varying officer roles beginning in 1985. He has been the president and CEO since 2008.“I have spent 41-plus years at Crescent Electric, and for the past few, I have focused very closely on where the organization is going and what we would need in leadership to make that happen,” Burbridge said in the press release. “We have built one of the industry’s best executive teams to provide the guidance necessary to deliver on our growth objectives.”

Burbridge plans to continue serving the company throughout the transition process. The company’s board of directors has formed a search committee and expect to identify a successor for the position in early 2020.