Davis Joins Fairmont Supply as New President

Davis comes to Fairmont Supply with over 30 years of sales and distribution experience. He most recently served as the chairman and CEO of AgoNow, a national industrial wholesaler.

Fairmont Supply Co. (Washington, PA): The company added distribution industry veteran Larry Davis to its team as its president. Davis replaces Tony Dodds, who resigned as president and CFO to pursue other opportunities. Davis comes to Fairmont Supply with over 30 years of sales and distribution experience. He most recently served as the chairman and CEO of AgoNow, a national industrial wholesaler. Before his time with AgoNow, Davis had senior leadership roles with Stellar Industrial Supply as executive VP and chief commercial officer and ORS Nasco as President. 

Larry-Davis-Fairmont150.jpg“We have restructured the business with a focus on customers, suppliers, products, facilities and our talented associates. These changes make us an efficient operating platform that quickly restores our emphasis on what counts and return us to profitability,” Davis said in the press release.

The Fairmont Supply family of companies operates as the following brands: Fairmont Supply, Piping & Equipment, THB and Industrial Pipe & Supply. The company’s brands have more than 20 locations nationwide and focuses on industrial maintenance, repair, and operation supplies, pipes, valves and fittings and fasteners. Fairmont Supply was founded in 1921.

