DeBellis Named Director of Sales for Service Wire in Houston

Service Wire Co. (Houston, TX): Joe DeBellis was promoted to director of sales – Houston. He will be working closely with regional sales managers, David Garansuay and Daniel Neal, to lead sales efforts and initiatives within Service Wire’s key customer markets. In addition to this new role, DeBellis will maintain his responsibilities as national sales manager – Utility & Transit. He has more than 10 years of industry experience, starting in plant engineering, moving to applications engineer, and then into various sales roles focusing on the utility market. He has a bachelor’s of science in electrical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.