DISC Corp.'s Herm Isenstein, Industry's Leading Economist, Passes On

Herm Isenstein, founder of DISC Corp., Orange, CT, passed away on Sept. 11 at the age of 86, after a battle with brain cancer. He was known throughout the electrical market as the leading economist in the business and was a long-time contributing writer for Electrical Wholesaling. Isenstein founded DISC in 1985 and ran it for 34 years, before selling it recently to Christian Sokoll.

According to his obituary in the Boston Globe, Isenstein was preceded in death by his first wife Joalit Isenstein in 1974, and was the devoted and loving father of Sheri Isenstein Schonfeld and her husband Mark Schonfeld of Boston, MA, and Gil M. Isenstein and his wife Lisa Waters of Malibu, CA. He was the caring and committed grandfather to Jonathan S. Isenstein and Mabel J. Isenstein and loyal brother of the late Stanley Isenstein. He is also survived by his loving wife Deborah Isenstein, who was by his side at many electrical industry functions over the years.

