DSG Announces Four New Regional General Managers

Dakota Supply Group (DSG) (Fargo, ND): DSG recently named Ryan Tracy, Wayne Trosen, Karl Wrobel and Roy Eskro as new regional general managers. This is a new leadership role at DSG, created to bring leadership closer to its markets, its employees and its customers. It also streamlines the communication process, allowing effective and efficient two-way communication between areas of the business, resulting in better and faster decisions.

These regional general managers will be responsible for providing direct leadership for all branches in their respective regions, as well as the development of their regional management staff. Ryan Tracy (Below, Top-Right), has been with DSG since 1995 and will now manage its South Dakota region, which includes branches in Aberdeen, Mitchell, Pierre, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. Prior to being promoted to regional general manager, he served in a variety of roles, including mechanical segment manager, and most recently as DSG’s corporate sales manager.

Wayne Trosen (Below, Top-Left) has been with DSG since 1987 and will now be leading its North Dakota region that includes branches in Bismarck, Dickinson, Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot and Williston. Trosen previously held the position of branch manager at DSG’s Bismarck, ND, location. Karl Wrobel (Below, Bottom-Right), has been with DSG since 2010 and will now oversee its Wisconsin region with branches in La Crosse, Plover and Rice Lake. Prior to his promotion, Wrobel served as branch manager of DSG’s La Crosse, WI, location. Roy Eskro(Below, Bottom-Left), has been with DSG since 2013 and will now manage its Montana region including branches in Billings, Bozeman, Helena, Kalispell and Missoula. He previously served as branch manager for DSG’s Billings, MT, location.