DSG Hires Mike Rode As Vice President Of Sales – Electrical

Rode will be responsible for providing direct sales leadership across several of the industry segments that DSG serves, including electrical, utility, communications and automation.

Dakota Supply Group (DSG) (Plymouth, MN):  Mike Rode recently joined DSG as VP of sales for electrical products and services. This new leadership role ensures that DSG’s customers in the electrical business segment have a dedicated focus at the executive sales level. Rode will provide direct sales leadership across several of the industry segments that DSG serves, including electrical, utility, communications and automation.

Prior to joining DSG, Rode held several progressive leadership roles in his career in electrical manufacturing and wholesale distribution over the past 24 years. Most recently, he served as VP of sales for Viking Electric Supply, while also serving on the Sonepar North American Product Management Team. Prior to that he spent several years working in multiple leadership positions for General Electric and Eaton.

