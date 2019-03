Dakota Supply Group (DSG) (Fargo, ND): Rod Hicks has joined the company as VP of operations. Hicks will lead many of DSG’s corporate operations, including but not limited to purchasing, logistics, warehousing and fleet operations. Prior to joining DSG, he served in several operational leadership roles at Best Buy, Target and Advanced Auto Parts. He received his undergraduate degree from California State University and earned his MBA from the Virginia Darden.