DSG Promotes Klitzke To Branch Manager in Dickinson, ND

Dakota Supply Group (DSG) (Fargo, ND): The company promoted Travis Klitzke to branch manager of its location in Dickinson, ND. Klitzke will be responsible for leading DSG’s Dickinson team and overseeing all day-to-day branch operations. Klitzke joined DSG in 2013 as an inside sales team member. Before joining DSG, Klitzke spent a number of years working in the land surveying industry as a survey technician. He also spent time as the national sales manager for a manufacturer of farm, ranch and building equipment.

“Travis possesses a unique blend of management and sales experience that makes him a great fit for this job,” said Mike Meiresonne, DSG’s COO, in the press release. h “This is a great move for everybody involved, including his fellow employee owners and DSG’s customers in the Dickinson area.”