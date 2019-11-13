Edwin Reyes Promoted to Director of OEM Sales Team at Fulham

Fulham Co., Inc. (Hawthorne, CA): Edwin Reyes was recently appointed as director of OEM sales and business development at Fulham, a manufacturer and supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and speciality applications, where he will oversee all OEM sales activities. He started his career at Fulham over 14 years ago in the engineering department and most recently served as product manager for LED drivers and modules.

Reye's promotion is part of the company's plan to strengthen its OEM sales team, which is an important component of the company's wider strategic growth objectives. In line with this goal, several other appointments have been made to the team:

Todd Hughes was named OEM regional sales manager for the Northwest U.S. and Canada, and comes with over 20 years of account management experience in the lighting industry with both OEM and distribution customers. He will oversee OEM sales in WA, OR, CO and all of Canada.

Stephen Flemings joins as the new OEM account development manager. His responsibilities include working with customers nationwide to develop and drive new business for Fulham. Previously, he was account executive at Harvard Engineering, where he helped establish new territory for the business, and brings new business development experience.

Together, these appointments bring over 35 years of industry experience, noted Antony Corrie, president and CEO of Fulham.