Emineth Appointed DSG’s VP of Sales for the Mechanical Industry

Prior to joining DSG, Emineth held progressive leadership roles with Familian Northwest and Ferguson over the past 17 years.

Dakota Supply Group (DSG) (Fargo, ND):  In his new role as DSG’s new VP of Sales for mechanical products and services, Brandon Emineth will provide direct sales leadership across DSG’s mechanical segments, including plumbing, HVAC/R, waterworks and on-site sewer, water and well. Prior to joining DSG, Emineth held progressive leadership roles with Familian Northwest and Ferguson over the past 17 years, including branch management, sales management, general management and most recently as the director of sales for the Northwest Region.

DSG was ranked #51 on Electrical Wholesaling magazine's 2019 Top 200 Ranking, with 343 employees and 17 locations.

