Emley Promoted as NAI’s VP of Sales, Marketing & Management

Emley has over 20 years of experience in global manufacturing. 

NAI (Troy, MI):  Eric Emley is now VP of sales, marketing and supply management.  The transition of this position from Bill Miller, the company’s former VP of sales and marketing, has been planned since Miller expressed his desire to retire early last year. He will remain a strategic advisor to NAI’s CEO. Emley joined NAI in 2017 as VP of Global Supply Management. He has over 20 years of experience in global manufacturing.  At his most recent position before joining NAI, he was the VP and general manager at a division of Group Dekko, where he managed the sales and marketing functions, along with engineering, product development, operations and the supply chain.

