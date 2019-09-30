Enespro PPE Acquires Adam Meza

Enespro PPE (Oak Brook, IL): Adam Meza was recently hired as a regional manager, responsible for the Midwest. Previously, Meza worked with Railhead Corporation where he developed and implemented market strategies, along with strategic planning, marketing and product development in the military, airline, steel, mining, construction, light rail and manufacturing industries.

“He understands the importance of safety as he focuses on developing partnerships with clients to help them solve problems,” said Rich Gojdics, VP of business development.