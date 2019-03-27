Enespro PPE Announces New Regional Sales Manager

Enespro PPE (Oak Brook, IL): This manufacturer of electrical safety personal protective equipment (PPE) products hired Mike Gillette as Northeast regional manager. In his new role, Gillette will be responsible for new business development in the northeastern United States and he will report to Richard Gojdics, VP of business development. In Gillette’s previous role at Fastenal, he led his team to surpass growth goals in sales and earnings through customer service and cost savings solutions. He also oversaw daily operations and sales activities. Enespro PPE sells directly to electrical contracting, industrial manufacturers and electric utilities via its e-commerce website.