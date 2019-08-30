Skip navigation
Menu
JohnFinnegan_Ritall.jpg
News>People

Finnegan and Smetana Promoted at Rittal

With these promotions, Finnegan and Smetana join the Rittal North America executive team.

Rittal (Chicago, IL): John Finnegan  (top photo) and Mike Smetana have been appointed to new senior sales director positions. With these promotions, they both join the Rittal North America executive team and will lead sales teams to achieve short- and long-term growth, improve engagement with Rittal customers and channel partners, and build a closer connection with the Rittal sales force.

Finnegan began his professional career with Rittal in 1997 as an account manager after having previously completed an internship with the company. He has held roles with progressive responsibility serving clients in both the IT and OEM markets on a national and international basis. Prior to this promotion Finnegan served as director of sales for the Southeast region.

MikeSmetana_Rittal200.jpgSmetana (photo on right) joined Rittal in 2016 as sales director of the North region and most recently served as director for the U.S. channel. Prior to joining Rittal, Smetana held sales management positions in the electrical market at both Burndy and Klein Tools. He earned his bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business.

 

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Ron_Brown_Parrish_Hare_1000.jpg
Brown Joins Parrish-Hare Electrical Supply
Aug 27, 2019
Avery_GW_1000.jpg
G&W Electric's Avery Wins One of NEMA's Kite & Key Awards
Aug 26, 2019
TJ Bedell_DSG_1000.jpg
DSG Hires Bedell as Regional General Manager – Minnesota
Aug 23, 2019
Brickhouse_Eaton_1000.jpg
Brickhouse and Hearn Promoted to New Roles at Eaton
Aug 23, 2019