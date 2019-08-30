Finnegan and Smetana Promoted at Rittal

Rittal (Chicago, IL): John Finnegan (top photo) and Mike Smetana have been appointed to new senior sales director positions. With these promotions, they both join the Rittal North America executive team and will lead sales teams to achieve short- and long-term growth, improve engagement with Rittal customers and channel partners, and build a closer connection with the Rittal sales force.

Finnegan began his professional career with Rittal in 1997 as an account manager after having previously completed an internship with the company. He has held roles with progressive responsibility serving clients in both the IT and OEM markets on a national and international basis. Prior to this promotion Finnegan served as director of sales for the Southeast region.

Smetana (photo on right) joined Rittal in 2016 as sales director of the North region and most recently served as director for the U.S. channel. Prior to joining Rittal, Smetana held sales management positions in the electrical market at both Burndy and Klein Tools. He earned his bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business.