News>People

Focal Point Expands Product Management Team

Qureshi and Warren are experienced product managers.

Focal Point (Chicago): This lighting equipment manufacturer hired Ali Qureshi as senior product manager – Downlights and Cylinders and Shavonna Warren as associate product manager.

Ali_Qureshijpg_Focal Point_200.jpgQureshi comes to Focal Point with over a decade of experience in product management, primarily in the lighting industry, and holds a bachelor’s of electronics engineering degree. He will lead the portfolio strategy and development process, conducting market research and analysis, introducing product improvements and line extensions, and adding new products and services.

Warren will support Focal Point’s linear luminaires’ portfolio. She holds a bachelor’s of science degree in mechanical engineering and experience managing technical products in the fiber optics and medical industries. Qureshi and Warren will report to Mike Thornton, CMO.

