Frank Joins Orbit Industries as Salesperson for Bay Area

Orbit Industries Inc. (San Francisco, CA): Jason Frank has joined the company as an outside salesperson for the San Francisco Bay Area. He will sell Orbit Industries’ product line to electrical contractors and support the region with training, marketing and promotional programs, and will also be responsible for driving Orbit Industries’ sales strategies and accelerating market growth by identifying market trends throughout the San Francisco Bay region. Frank’s territory includes the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma.

Frank has almost 20 years of experience within the electrical industry. Prior to Orbit, he was the profit center manager and branch manager for Consolidated Electrical Distributors of Fresno, CA. Before that, he was profit center and branch manager for Medallion Supply of Hanford, CA. He has also been a service technician for Emerson’s Network Power division and DAUMAR Corp. and an Avionics Technician in the U.S. Navy, where he maintained complex avionics systems including GPS, radar and fiber optics.

