Fulsom Joins Alan Wire

Alan Wire (Sikeston, MO): Rick Fulsom, Jr. has joined the company as an area sales manager, based in the company’s St. Louis, MO, office. He brings over 25 years of electrical industry experience to his new role, and has spent over 20 years as an electrical sales representative in his family’s sales agency, R.F. Fulsom Co.

Fulsom will also spend a good deal of time at Alan Wire’s base of operations in Sikeston, MO. His initial responsibilities will include sales leadership for the immediate market areas. “We try to use a home field advantage whenever we can, and Rick certainly will help continue giving us an edge when it comes to serving electrical distributors in our local service area,” said Bob Garrett, VP of sales and marketing. “He is already well known and respected by so many of our distributor friends.”