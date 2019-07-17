Menu
Greenlite Appoints Pulvermacher as Utility Product & Process Manager

Pulvermacher will be responsible for fostering the development of utility-driven energy-saving products, technologies and program implementation techniques to grow Greenlite’s reach

KurtP-Greenlite-200.jpgGreenlite Lighting Corp. USA (Irvine, CA): This manufacturer of energy-efficient lighting and smart home products recently hired Kurt Pulvermacher as utility product & process manager.  He has more than 10 years of leadership experience in energy and utility management and will be responsible for fostering the development of utility-driven energy-saving products, technologies and program implementation techniques to grow Greenlite’s reach, as well as instituting best practices based on prior experience. Pulvermacher holds an MBA from University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a certified energy manager.

