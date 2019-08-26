G&W Electric's Avery Wins One of NEMA's Kite & Key Award

G&W Electric (Bolingbrook, IL): Patrick Avery, VP, Power Grid Automation, was recently announced as one of NEMA’s Kite & Key Award winners for his strategic work in codes and standards. Avery has over three decades of experience as a sales and marketing leader and has been an integral contribution to the growth of G&W Electric’s power grid automation division in the past eight years. He is active in various groups within NEMA, including the Grid Modernization and Internet of Things Councils, as well as the Utility Products and Systems Division.

“Patrick exemplifies the commitment, innovative spirit and expertise that G&W Electric strives for,” said John Mueller, chairman and owner of G&W Electric. “We are extremely proud of him and happy to see his hard work and dedication to the industry recognized by such a great association like NEMA.”