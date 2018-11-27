Hodgson Promoted to President at Weidmuller USA

Weidmüller Group (Richmond, VA): Terry Hodgson has been promoted to the position of president of Weidmuller Inc., USA and executive VP of Weidmuller North America, which includes operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He reports directly to José Carlos Álvarez Tobar, Weidmüller’s executive board member and chief marketing and sales officer.

As executive VP of Weidmuller North America, Hodgson has full responsibility of Weidmuller operations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. His primary focus is the Weidmuller USA market and organizational areas of sales, marketing, engineering, manufacturing, P&L and operations, and supporting Managing Directors Stefan Schreiber in Mexico and Javi Richmond in Canada.

“I’m here to help our organization grow by adding resources, solutions and a support network for both our customers and our employees,” said Hodgson in the press release, adding that he believes in Abraham Lincoln’s quote, “The best way to predict the future...is to create it.” “This is why we are working as a team to create the solutions and provide value to our customers,” he said.

Hodgson has been a part of the Weidmuller team for more than 17 years, beginning his career with Weidmuller as a sales representative in the Alberta market. He served most recently as the managing director of Weidmuller’s Canada operations in Markham, Ontario for 10 years. While serving as managing director, he also had the Canadian responsibilities for Sprecher+Schuh, a division of Rockwell Automation. Prior to his role as managing director, Hodgson was the regional sales manager for Weidmuller Canada, Alberta and Midwest.