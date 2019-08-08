Hrizuk Joins NSI as Senior Graphic Designer

NSI Industries (Huntersville, NC): Rebecca Hrizuk was named senior graphic designer for the company’s marketing department. Prior to joining NSI, Hrizuk was the art director for World Design Marketing where she was responsible for campaign development and positioning; content creation; digital marketing; photography; and digital and print advertising. She also held art director positions at Adams Outdoor Advertising and BFG Agency in Hilton Head. Most recently she was a creative consultant and contractor for NSI. Hrizuk received her bachelor’s degree in communication design from Kutztown University. She will be based at NSI’s corporate headquarters