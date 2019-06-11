IDEA Appoints Kevin Corcoran as New VP of Marketing & Sales

Industry Data Exchange Association (IDEA) (Arlington, VA): Kevin Corcoran has joined IDEA as the company’s new VP of sales and marketing. In this role, Corcoran’s responsibilities encompass sales team leadership and accelerating IDEA’s revenue through sales and marketing strategy. Corcoran brings over twenty years of experience in technology sales, leadership, and business development to the position. Prior to joining IDEA, Corcoran was the senior director of industry sales at 1WorldSync and director of sales & channel management for six years prior to that at LANSA Inc. He has held several other positions over the course of his career where he contributed to the growth of high-performance sales teams and led client retention initiatives.