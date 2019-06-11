Menu
News>People

IDEA Appoints Kevin Corcoran as New VP of Marketing & Sales

Prior to joining IDEA, Corcoran was the senior director of industry sales at 1WorldSync and director of sales & channel management for six years prior to that at LANSA Inc.

Kevin_Corcoran_IDEA_200.jpgIndustry Data Exchange Association (IDEA) (Arlington, VA):  Kevin Corcoran has joined IDEA as the company’s new VP of sales and marketing.  In this role, Corcoran’s responsibilities encompass sales team leadership and accelerating IDEA’s revenue through sales and marketing strategy.  Corcoran brings over twenty years of experience in technology sales, leadership, and business development to the position. Prior to joining IDEA, Corcoran was the senior director of industry sales at 1WorldSync and director of sales & channel management for six years prior to that at LANSA Inc. He has held several other positions over the course of his career where he contributed to the growth of high-performance sales teams and led client retention initiatives.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Marcello Named RDC Operations Manager at Turtle & Hughes; Class Promoted to Inventory Control Supervisor
Jun 11, 2019
Peter_Maier_MaxLite1000.jpg
MaxLite Appoints Maier CFO
Jun 10, 2019
Kladder_TE_Connectivity_1000.jpg
TE Connectivity Promotes Kladder to Sales Director
Jun 10, 2019
Rocca Promoted to Hammond’s Director of Business Development
Jun 10, 2019