News>People

IDEA President & CEO Paul Molitor to Step Down

IDEA's search for a new executive is expected to conclude in the first half of 2020

Industry Data Exchange Association Inc. (IDEA) (Arlington, VA): IDEA’s Board of Directors announced today that CEO and President Paul Molitor will step down later this month for personal reasons. He has held the post since 2014. “We’ve seen a tremendous amount of change over the last few years and both the company and the market will continue to adapt quickly for the foreseeable future,” Molitor said in the press release annuncing his departure. “The long-standing data quality program and the recently completed technology transition will have IDEA ideally positioned to keep pace with those changes.”

The search for a new executive is expected to conclude in the first half of 2020. With Molitor’s departure, the IDEA board will rely on the remainder of the leadership team to oversee day-to-day operations during the search process: Vice President of Finance and Administration Aneesha Darst; Vice President of Products and Services Bill Ferguson; and Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Kevin Corcoran. Additionally, two CEO-level members of the IDEA board of directors will be advisors.

TAGS: News
