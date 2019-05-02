IDEA's Mike Wentz to Retire

Industry Data Exchange Association (IDEA) (Arlington, VA): Mike Wentz, executive VP of sales and marketing, will be retiring at the end of this month. Wentz has held this position since 2010 and will be stepping down after nearly a decade of service. He started his electrical industry career 38 years ago with a distribution software company.

The press release said his industry knowledge and technology experience provided him the foundation required to have played a vital role in the maturation and success of IDEA. During Wentz’s tenure as EVP, he contributed to the vision that helped the firm evolve to meet the growing demand for high quality content and digital integration. His leadership and service have made a significant contribution towards the growth and development of IDEA.

Moving forward, IDEA has begun their search for Wentz’s replacement and qualified candidates are being considered. Wentz will be available during this process to provide guidance and consultation in the selection of his future successor as well as their transition into the role.

The staff of Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing wish Mike well. He has been a good friend to the publications -- as well as an avid supporter of the EW Fun Runs all those years at the NAED Annuals -- and help us gain a better understanding of the ERP market.



