IEWC Appoints Tim Teske as CFO

This appointment is part of the planned expansion of responsibilities for Teske, who joined IEWC in August 2018 as senior VP of finance.

Teske_IEWC200.jpgIEWC (New Berlin, WI): Tim Teske was appointed CFO by its board of directors. This is the next stage in a multi-year strategic succession plan which will transition the leadership responsibilities of Jeff Siemers, who has served as IEWC’s CFO since August 2011. In his new role, Teske will oversee the financial teams of all IEWC divisions worldwide. This appointment is part of the planned expansion of responsibilities for Teske, who joined IEWC in August 2018 as senior VP of finance. Prior to coming to IEWC, he spent more than 17 years at Actuant Corp. where he held a variety of roles including corporate controller, finance leader, vice president of finance and vice president of administration and strategic initiatives. Teske holds a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Minnesota.

