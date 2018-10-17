Menu
LSI Industries logo
News>People

Jim Clark Named President and CEO of LSI Industries

Former Alliance Tire CEO and Rexel executive to lead the lighting manufacturer.

LSI Industries Inc. (Cincinnati): James Clark will become president and chief executive officer effective November 1. Clark most recently served as president and CEO of Alliance Tire Americas Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of specialty off- road tires for use in agriculture, construction and specialty markets, from 2014 to 2018, leading it through four years of double-digit organic growth. The improved performance was instrumental in enabling KKR to sell Alliance Tire Group to Yokohama

Register to view the full article

Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.

Become a member for free
TAGS: Lighting
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Caniff Electric Supply Announces Executive Appointments
Oct 12, 2018
Joe-Crum-IEWC
Crum Promoted to CTO at IEWC
Oct 05, 2018
Dawson-BSE
Dawson Joins BSE as Senior VP of Human Resources
Oct 05, 2018
Service_Wire_1024
Service Wire’s Lovett and Smith Promoted to Regional Sales Manager
Sep 26, 2018