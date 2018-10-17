Jim Clark Named President and CEO of LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc. (Cincinnati): James Clark will become president and chief executive officer effective November 1. Clark most recently served as president and CEO of Alliance Tire Americas Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of specialty off- road tires for use in agriculture, construction and specialty markets, from 2014 to 2018, leading it through four years of double-digit organic growth. The improved performance was instrumental in enabling KKR to sell Alliance Tire Group to Yokohama