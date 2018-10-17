Jim Clark Named President and CEO of LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc. (Cincinnati): James Clark will become president and chief executive officer effective November 1. Clark most recently served as president and CEO of Alliance Tire Americas Inc., a manufacturer and distributor of specialty off- road tires for use in agriculture, construction and specialty markets, from 2014 to 2018, leading it through four years of double-digit organic growth. The improved performance was instrumental in enabling KKR to sell Alliance Tire Group to Yokohama
Register to view the full article
Register on Electrical Wholesaling and gain access to content including news, galleries, personnel announcements and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments