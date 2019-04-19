Kendall Group Announces Leadership Transition

The Kendall Group has announced the retirement of Martin Ranly as president and CEO, and the appointment of company veteran John Harman as president. While Ranly, who has been company president since 1998 will retire from daily duties, he will remain chairman of the board of directors.

“After significant thought and planning, I have decided that the time has come to hand over the leadership of The Kendall Group. I am announcing my retirement effective July 19, 2019.” Ranly said in the press release. “This company has meant a great deal to me and my family. I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to serve as the president of The Kendall Group for the last 20 years. I want to give my deepest gratitude to all who have been supportive of the organization and me personally over the years.”

Additionally, the company announced the promotion of John Harman to succeed Ranly. “I am very pleased and excited to announce that the board of directors has unanimously appointed John Harman as president of The Kendall Group,” Ranly said. “John has been the general manager for Kendall Electric in Michigan and Indiana for the past five years and has spent four years on the board of directors. He also spent time as the director of national accounts and in sales management. The board and I have the utmost confidence in John’s ability and experience to take The Kendall Group into the future.” Before joining Kendall in 2008, Harman worked for Cooper Industries, most recently as regional sales manager for their Bussmann division.